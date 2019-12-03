Adoption push before holidays aims to find furr-ever homes for 400 pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As temperatures drop across the Borderland and many begin thinking of family gatherings and spending time with friends, El Paso Animal Services is hoping our community will remember those companions who are there for them year-round.

The department is hosting a “Hope for the Homeless” adoption campaign through December 14 with a goal of adopting out 400 homeless animals in their shelters.

The Animal Services Center has recently seen a small decrease in its population, but despite the change in capacity, the facility continues to see a large number of animals coming through the doors.

The “Hope for the Homeless” campaign will not only focus on adoptions but will also include a series of insightful social media posts that will provide the public a look at the number of animals that enter and leave a facility during the same two week period.

All adoptions include the animal’s spay/neuter procedure, initial age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and City license.



WHO: El Paso Animal Services

WHAT: “Hope for the Homeless” adoption campaign featuring FREE adoptions on all shelter pets

WHEN: December 1 through December 14

WHERE: El Paso Animal Services Center – 5001 Fred Wilson

Mission Valley Adoption Center – 9068 Socorro Rd.