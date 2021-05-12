Act of kindness: EPPD officer purchases groceries for bishop’s father

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso police officer is being praised for a small act of kindness captured on video.

The officer, Manny Alvarez, was working an off-duty job at the Walmart at 10727 Gateway Blvd. W. on Tuesday when he purchased groceries for Diocese of El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz’s father at around 9:30 p.m.

Alvarez, a 19-year veteran of EPPD, is assigned to the Central Regional Command’s Community Services section. Walmart employees thanked Alvarez for the act and for his service.

EPPD spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said he isn’t surprised by Alvarez’s actions.

“Manny is a good guy and we believe done in good spirit without expectation of any public recognition or limelight,” he said in a statement to KTSM 9 News. “I can personally attest to witnessing or having knowledge of similar acts by a lot of officers and many more, daily, I’m sure of which we will never know.”

This week is designated as National Police Week, which honors and recognizes the service of law enforcement officers. EPPD will commemorate local law enforcement who died in the line of duty at 10 a.m. on Friday at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park.

