Abundant Living Faith Center to serve as ‘mega food pantry’ in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso megachurch Abundant Living Faith Center has partnered with the El Paso Food Bank to distribute emergency food boxes to those in need at their West El Paso location.

The food boxes, filled with fresh produce and other goods, will be dispersed to local families in need Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 1,000 food boxes available daily, first come first served.

The church will be practicing social distancing with those who are in need of the boxes by using a drive-thru format, directly delivering boxes to each vehicle while avoiding one-on-one contact.

“Our entire team is humbled to take part in this collaborative effort to ensure El Paso families are being taken care of, especially at a time where fear can easily get the best of us. Giving to our community is our way of fighting fear with faith, ” says Shannon Nieman, Lead Pastor.

WHERE: Abundant Living Faith Center West; 7100 N. Desert Boulevard

WHEN: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; first come first served.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger are also operating an emergency food bank at their main warehouse location, 9541 Plaza Circle between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.