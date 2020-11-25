Aaron and Alvin Jones foundation donates more than 100 turkeys to families in need

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso natives, Burges High School grads and NFL standouts Aaron Jones and Alvin Jones, through their A&A All the Way Foundation, donated more than 100 turkeys on Tuesday to families in the San Juan neighborhood around Hawkins Elementary School in South Central El Paso.

The brothers couldn’t be at the drive-thru event, but their father, Alvin Jones Sr., was there to help pass out the turkeys. Families also received hand sanitizer, as well antibacterial cleaner and wipes, that were donated but a friend of the Jones family.

“Aaron and Alvin are proud to be from El Paso and they are happy to do what they can to help the families in their hometown,” he said.

Although neither Aaron nor Alvin attended Hawkins Elementary, Principal Adriana Ruiz said the Jones brothers have become honorary Hawkins Rams.

“They are so generous with their time and charity that they are part of the Hawkins family now. They and their parents are very much appreciated by everyone at our school,” she said. “They are great role models and students throughout El Paso can be proud to hail from the same town as Aaron and Alvin Jones.”

