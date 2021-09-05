85-year-old homeowner receives ‘brush with kindness’ from Habitat volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, about 20 people came together to paint 85-year-old Esther Madrid’s home.

The group, including some of Habitat’s Board members, as well as some retired individuals, was taking part in Habitat for Humanity’s “Brush with Kindness” project.

The non-profit organization helps disabled seniors re-paint their homes and provides housing for low-income individuals. Last year during the pandemic, they were not able to have volunteers or build new homes, many volunteers say they are happy to be back and giving back to the community.

“You come out here, you spend five, 15 hours, helping out and then you just go home and you feel better about yourself, just knowing that you were able to take a skill or something that you had and give it to somebody who needed it,” said volunteer Sherisse Stevens.

Habitat for Humanity has been in El Paso since 1982 and has built 62 houses and rehabilitated 190 homes. Each home carries the thousands of hours that volunteers have put in to ensure safe housing.

Executive Director of the organization, David Driscoll, said they plan to start building homes for disabled vets as soon as they are able to receive more volunteers.

To sign up to volunteer, visit habitelpaso.org.

