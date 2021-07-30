Best Pet Photo Contest

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
El Paso Electric encouraging customers to enroll in free paperless billing
Top Stories
Downtown Fiesta de las Luces kicks off this weekend
Top Stories
“On a crash course”: Texas hospitals brace for another COVID-19 surge as delta variant burns through unvaccinated communities
As federal eviction moratorium expires, tenants and rent advocates scramble to obtain state and local rental relief funds
El Paso Water Parks adjust schedules for “Back to School”
City unveils artistic buses featuring Downtown Arts District
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Live Tokyo Cameras
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s (Last) Weekend Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Rain chances increase into the weekend
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Increase in rain chances this weekend
Celina’s Thursday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Weather on the go: Temperatures dip and rain chances get higher
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Slight chance for rain continues this week
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Olympics
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Chihuahuas drop series opener in extra innings at Sugar Land, 4-3
Top Stories
Blessing Okagbare cruises to women’s 100m semifinals at Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
Born to be Olympians: Sean Bailey follows in footsteps of legendary sister, Veronica Campbell Brown
Video
Korir, Saruni harbor realistic medal hopes as track & field begins at Olympics
Video
NMSU football staff encouraging vaccine education ahead of 2021 season
Video
Offseason work has Aaron Jones prepared for heavy workload in Packers offense
Video
Japan 2021
Medal Count
Live Tokyo Cameras
Olympics Television Listings
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Downtown Fiesta de las Luces kicks off this weekend
Top Stories
El Paso Water Parks adjust schedules for “Back to School”
Local clothing company designed Amazon’s Blue Origin space jumpsuits
Video
City unveils artistic buses featuring Downtown Arts District
El Chuco Inspirations: San Elizario printmaker resembles agricultural roots in his art
Video
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
Promotions
Locomotive Ticket Giveaway
Cook Off
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Best Pet Photo Contest
2021 Clear the Shelters Category
Posted:
Jul 30, 2021 / 04:23 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2021 / 04:23 PM MDT