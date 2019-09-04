Where El Paso County pets can get spayed, neutered for free in September 2019

EL PASO , Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will host several free spay and neuter clinics for county residents throughout the month of September.

See below for the full schedule:

Thursday, September 5: Socorro City, Texas

Socorro City, Texas Tuesday, September 10: Anthony, Texas

Anthony, Texas Thursday, September 12: Socorro City, Texas

Socorro City, Texas Friday, September 13: Horizon City, Texas

Horizon City, Texas Thursday, September 19: Socorro City, Texas

Socorro City, Texas Thursday, September 26: Socorro City, Texas

Socorro City, Texas Friday, September 27: Horizon City, Texas

According to a news release, animals that are spayed or neutered can also receive their microchips and rabies and booster shots for free.

Officials say services cannot be administered independently, and owners must have all three services done on the same day.

According to the sheriff’s office, the program is open to residents of Horizon City, Vinton, Socorro, Anthony, Clint, San Elizario, and residents of other unincorporated areas within El Paso County.

Anyone interested in making an appointment is asked to call (915) 886-2724, (915) 851-0191, or (915) 856-4875.