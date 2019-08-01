Where El Paso County pets can get spayed, neutered for free in August 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will host several free spay and neuter clinics for county residents throughout the month of August.
See below for the schedule:
- Thursday, August 1: Socorro City, Texas
- Friday, August 2: Horizon City, Texas
- Thursday, August 8: Socorro City, Texas
- Tuesday, August 13: Anthony, Texas
- Thursday, August 15: Socorro City, Texas
- Friday, August 16: San Elizario, Texas
- Thursday, August 22: Socorro City, Texas
- Thursday, August 29: Socorro City, Texas
- Friday, August 30: Horizon City, Texas
According to a news release, animals that are spayed or neutered can also receive their microchips and rabies and booster shots for free.
Officials say services cannot be administered independently, and owners must have all three services done on the same day.
According to the sheriff’s office, the program is open to residents of Horizon City, Vinton, Socorro, Anthony, Clint, San Elizario, and residents of other unincorporated areas within El Paso County.
Anyone interested in making an appointment is asked to call (915) 886-2724, (915)851-0191, or (915) 856-4875.