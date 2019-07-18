New online tool helps El Pasoans find lost pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Losing a pet can be a scary experience, and two city departments are working together to reunite owners with their four-legged friends.

“Every nose counts, especially as El Paso gets closer to becoming a ‘no-kill’ community,” Animal Services Director Paula Powell said. “By keeping pets in their homes and out of the shelter, we will be able to better manage our current shelter population, which will result in more lives being saved.”

El Paso Animal Services and the Department of Information Technology partnered up to create an online pet finder map that displays the locations of lost and found animals all throughout the city.

Owners can also file a lost pet report to 311 operators and have their pets’ photos posted on the tool.

“We are proud to know that the Pet Finder Map will be helping residents who are helping animals,” Information Technology Director Enrique Martinez said. “Animal Services presented us with this idea, and through our collaboration, we were able to design and bring this idea to fruition.”

The map can be found on the Animal Services website or on the EP311 app.