Nearly 300 pets enter El Paso Animal Services over long 4th of July weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly 300 animals were impounded at El Paso Animal Services over the long 4th of July weekend, a shelter spokesperson tells KTSM.

According to the shelter, 286 animals entered the Northeast El Paso facility from July 5 through July 7.

Officials say 91 of those pets were returned to their owners during that period.

According to a news release, the holiday is typically one of the busiest times for the shelter with many pets frightened by fireworks displays.

“Bring your pets inside, make sure the gates are shut (and) if you have someone watching out for your pets, make sure they keep a good eye on them because they get scared this time and they flee,” Director Paula Powell explained.

In an effort to combat the high intake, Animal Services is waving $60 impoundment fees until July 12. A $12.50 fee for licensing service will still apply.

The facility is open seven days a week at 5001 Fred Wilson. For more information, click HERE.