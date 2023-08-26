International Dog Day is observed as a special occasion to celebrate the love, loyalty and companionship that dogs bring to our lives. It is celebrated every year on August 26 in several countries. This day aims to recognize the important role that a dog plays in our lives.

Whether it’s a loyal companion or pet, a service animal, a police dog, or a rescue dog, these amazing creatures have been playing a crucial part in humans’ lives. They offer unconditional love to us humans and make our lives fuller and more joyful.

International Dog Day 2023: History

International Dog Day has been observed since 2004, when a pet lover, Colleen Paige, celebrated the day as a way to raise awareness about dog shelters. Since then, International Dog Day has become a global celebration for all pet lovers who participate in events and activities to honor their pets and also to raise awareness about humans’ best friends. Paige is also the founder of National Cat Day and National Pet Day.

International Dog Day 2023: Significance

International Dog Day is observed to highlight the conditions of hundreds of dogs who are in need of being rescued as they are deprived of proper care. The main aim of International Dog Day is to encourage people to take care of these needy animals.

On this day, people are encouraged to adopt stray dogs and also raise awareness about the problems facing them. Additionally, the message that this day conveys is to tell people to provide a safe, loving and caring environment for all dogs.

The purpose of this day is to spread awareness about dogs’ lives and to encourage the same, a theme is set to disseminate among pet lovers.

If you’re an animal lover who wants to adopt a furry friend, you need to understand some key points prior to making such a crucial decision.

Here are some of the necessary considerations that one needs to make before adopting a dog:

• Make sure that you will be able to handle the financial expenses of keeping a dog.

• Take your time with the pet, as they will become a part of the family after the adoption.

• No more last-minute weekend getaways, as you will have a pet to take care of. Otherwise, you’ll need to plan and find a dog sitter or dog boarder in your vicinity.

• Dogs need to get outdoors and in the backyard, so you will need to take care of your pet’s walk every day for the betterment of their health.

• You’ll have to bear with dog hair everywhere in your house when you adopt a dog. If you are a cleanliness freak, then you might find it irritating.

Visit cleartheshelters.com if you are interested in adopting a new furry friend!