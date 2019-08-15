How to find your perfect pet match at El Paso Animal Services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The perfect pet may be waiting for you on Saturday at El Paso Animal Services. The facility will be offering free pet adoptions as apart of the annual Clear the Shelters event.

Before heading out to pick out your forever friend, it’s best to figure out what type of dog or cat will best fit your personality, living situation and lifestyle.

The shelter says if you have a laidback lifestyle, live in a small apartment and like to cuddle, Changa might be the dog for you.

Changa, a four-year-old poodle mix.

The four-year-old poodle mix is a social butterfly that enjoys cuddles and kisses.

For someone who lives an active lifestyle, there’s still a perfect match for you. Lucy is a two-year-old shepherd-labrador mix who likes to be around people. She walks good on the leash and likes to go for walks and runs.

Lucy, a two-year-old shepherd-labrador mix.

Experts say keep in mind that size doesn’t determine the personality of your pup.

“There are some large dogs who are just couch potatoes. There are some small dogs like Jack Russels that are high energy, so an apartment may not be a good fit for them,” said Kyla Young of El Paso Animal Services. “If the people are very active and they’re home a lot of the time, an apartment could be a good fit for that.”

Both Changa and Lucy will be available for adoption for free on Saturday. Adoptions will start at 11 a.m. and go until 7 p.m.

El Paso Animal Services is located at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.