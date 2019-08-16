Fort Bliss Soldiers volunteer time to walk El Paso shelter dogs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of friends who are in the Army stationed at Fort Bliss take time every Sunday to walk dogs at El Pao Animal Services.

The soldiers are regulars at the shelter, but becoming volunteers happened by accident one day when they were out on the range and came across a stray dog.

“Our commander brought the dog down here cause we can’t keep dogs at Fort Bliss where we are,” said Chuck Boeing a Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Army Reserves. “He brought the dog here told me about it and I said gee I wonder if they need people to help out.”

El Paso Animal Services volunteer group from Fort Bliss

Many of those in the service had to leave their pets back home. This group has come together to help pets looking for their forever homes. Including socializing them and making sure they are well behaved.

“This one is a great example. She was all jumping when she came out this morning and all anxious and now look at her she’s just the perfect pet,” said Boeing. “Nice and friendly and warm… that’s all she needed was a little love and attention.”

Chuck Boeing petting shelter pup while out on a Sunday walk.

Experts at El Paso Animal Services say its that attention that keeps the dogs in good spirits while staying in the shelter waiting to be adopted.

“For them not to get depressed, not to get anxiety it helps the animals to become more adaptable,” said Rose Janice the Volunteer Program Coordinator at El Paso Animals Services. “The more we spend time with them the more adoptable they become.”

The soldiers are not allowed to have dogs in the barracks and say this is the best way for them to get their dog fix.

Fort Bliss Soldier getting kisses from shelter pup.

As for the dog that got the friends interested in volunteering has also found a forever home with a special someone.

“That first dog, now our commander has and he’s boarding it until he goes home,” said Boeing.

A volunteer orientation will be held Saturday at El Paso Animal Services. As well as free adoptions as apart of the annual clear the shelters event. Animal Services hopes to find at least 300 pets their forever homes on Saturday.