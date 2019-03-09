El Paso Animal Services will host free adoptions this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - For a third consecutive month, the El Paso Animal Services released 90 percent of its pets, a major step as the shelter tries to become a no-kill location.
Animal Services spokeswoman Michele Anderson visited the KTSM studios on Wednesday and said officials at the shelter are still committed to their goal of becoming a no-kill shelter in the future and the three-month milestone is a testament to their commitment.
In celebration of this accomplishment, Animal Services will be waiving adoption fees for the first 90 adoptions on Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 9.
A $9 fee will be applied to the remaining animals adopted during those dates.
The adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.
For more information, you can contact El Paso Animals Services at 915-212-7297 or visit elpasoanimalservices.org.
