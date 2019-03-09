El Paso Animal Services will host free adoptions this weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - For a third consecutive month, the El Paso Animal Services released 90 percent of its pets, a major step as the shelter tries to become a no-kill location.

Animal Services spokeswoman Michele Anderson visited the KTSM studios on Wednesday and said officials at the shelter are still committed to their goal of becoming a no-kill shelter in the future and the three-month milestone is a testament to their commitment.

In celebration of this accomplishment, Animal Services will be waiving adoption fees for the first 90 adoptions on Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 9.

A $9 fee will be applied to the remaining animals adopted during those dates.

The adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

For more information, you can contact El Paso Animals Services at 915-212-7297 or visit elpasoanimalservices.org.