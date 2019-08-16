El Paso Animal Services to offer free adoptions for 2019 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM 9 News and El Paso Animal Services are inviting you to adopt a new furry friend for FREE on Saturday as part of the 2019 “Clear the Shelters” event happening nationwide.

All shelter pets will be up for adoption at no cost from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 17.

According to a news release, 270 pets were taken home during last year’s event.

This year, the shelter hopes to adopt out more than 300.

Animals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The first 50 adopting families will be given free adoption goodie bags courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

El Paso Animal Services is located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

For more information, click HERE or call (915) 212-7297.