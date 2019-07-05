El Paso Animal Services takes in more than 180 pets over 4th of July holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services reported 188 animals were entered shelter from July 3 to July 5.

The 4th of July is usually one of the busiest times for the shelter, a news release said.

In order to combat the high intake, the Animal Services department is waving of $60 impoundment fee until July 12. Although a $12.50 fee for licensing service still applies.

“The recent influx in intake has even resulted in Animal Services planning for an emergency shelter located at 9060 Socorro Road. Becoming a ‘no-kill’ city is definitely a community effort, and the department encourages the entire El Paso region to lend a helping hand by assisting Animal Services by volunteering at the Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson and at the emergency shelter,” the release said.

For more information visit elpasoanimalservices.org.