El Paso Animal Services offering $2 pet adoptions during Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is giving you the chance to adopt a furry friend for just a couple of bucks this weekend as part of its “Labor of Love” promotion.

According to a news release, the shelter will offer $2 adoptions Friday through Monday.

Officials say all adoptions include spay/neuter procedures, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchips, and city licensing.

Animal Services will host the special from 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, and 12 to 3 p.m. on Labor Day.

For more information, click HERE or visit the shelter located at 5001 Fred Wilson.