Live Now
Dorian forecast to become major hurricane
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

El Paso Animal Services offering $2 pet adoptions during Labor Day weekend

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is giving you the chance to adopt a furry friend for just a couple of bucks this weekend as part of its “Labor of Love” promotion.

According to a news release, the shelter will offer $2 adoptions Friday through Monday.

Officials say all adoptions include spay/neuter procedures, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchips, and city licensing.

Animal Services will host the special from 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, and 12 to 3 p.m. on Labor Day.

For more information, click HERE or visit the shelter located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Radar Link Banner