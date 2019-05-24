El Paso Animal Services offering $1 adoptions on Friday, Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- El Paso Animal Services needs your help continuing its mission towards becoming a no-kill facility.

The city-run shelter is offering $1 pet adoptions on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25 as part of its "Dollar Pet Adoption Event."

"Animal Services is hopeful that the reduced fees will result in more than a hundred animals being adopted," shelter officials wrote in a news release.

The facility is also waiving all fees associated with impounding and daily handling through the end of June. Fees will still apply for quarantined animals and licensing services, officials remind.

For residents who aren't quite ready for adoption, the shelter is also currently welcoming foster families for two weeks and longer.

"By fostering, families will be able to care for a shelter pet temporarily, which will free up space for other adoptable pets at the shelter," officials explain.

Animal Services is also encouraging those who aren't in a position to care for animals to help by donating the following items:

Canned puppy and kitten food

Dry dog and cat food

Kitten powdered formula

Towels and blankets (new or gently used)

Crates and pet carriers

The shelter is extending its hours on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

