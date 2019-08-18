El Paso Animal Services finds homes for 291 pets during ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services found permanent homes for nearly 300 pets during their busiest time of the year.

As part of the ‘Clear the Shelters’ nationwide campaign, Animal Services waived all fees for adoptions on Saturday.

According to the facility, 270 pets were adopted in last year’s event. They surpass that number by adopting out 291 pets this year.

Although the event is over, people are still encouraged to adopt, foster or volunteer at El Paso Animal Services.

El Paso Animal Services is located at 5001 Fred Wilson.

For more information, click HERE or call (915) 212-7297.