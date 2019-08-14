Dog overlooked for months at shelter needs to find forever home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Blossom, a stray dog rescued from the streets nearly five months ago.

She is a mixed breed, brindle-colored and a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly. However, she has been passed by for months by adopters at El Paso Animal Services.

According to Animal Services, people tend to adopt smaller and light-colored dogs, the opposite of Blossom.

“The darker pets like black dogs or black cats or…dark brindle like Blossom here will tend to sit with us a little longer,” said Michele Anderson of El Paso Animal Services.

Blossom is available for adoption at El Paso Animal Services

Not every dog is right for everyone, but color and size isn’t what matters most — it’s their personality.

According to Animal Services, puppies get adopted quickly and older dogs stay in the shelter for months. However, they say puppies can be harder to take care of than older dogs.

Blossom giving kisses to the camera.

“You have to potty train them. Sometimes you’re going to lose a couple of shoes to the puppy chewing and whatnot,” Anderson explains. “Adopting an adult dog like a few years old, like Blossom…are going to be calmer, possibly already potty trained because they’ve lived in a home before.”

On Saturday, August 17, El Paso Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions for the annual Clear the Shelter initiative. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave.

Blossom is still up for adoption and the shelter hopes she will find her forever home this weekend.