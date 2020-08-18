Clear the Shelters: Animal shelter offers pet services to El Paso’s seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM is teaming up with El Paso Animal Services to help Clear the Shelters this month. Though they had to adjust how they provide services to the community during the pandemic, the shelter is still offering microchipping, vaccines, and pet pantry staples.

In June, El Paso Parks and Recreation, El Paso County Nutrition Program, and El Paso Animal Services teamed up to participate in their senior bank. The program began by offering pet food to any senior pet parents that might need it.

That’s when they realized that the program offered them a great opportunity to reach a part of the community they hadn’t before — including senior citizens and their pets.

At the end of June, they began offering free vaccinations and free microchipping.

“Our goal is to keep pets with their families. Especially the ones that love them the most and so these are just some of the examples of the many programs that we are looking to expand in a couple of months because we want to be a resource,” said Michele Anderson with El Paso Animal Services.

Senior citizens in need of services of support should reach out to Animal Services for their next outreach dates.