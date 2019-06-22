All El Paso fire stations can now scan lost pets for microchips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department and Animal Services are joining forces to help reconnect lost pets with their owners.

Through the partnership, all 34 fire stations across the city will now have the capability to help residents find their lost pet by scanning for microchips.

“The idea was very simple, but this is the first time it’s being done in a city,” El Paso Animal Services Spokesman Ramon Herrera told KTSM.

Anyone who encounters a lost animal can get it scanned any time at all local fire stations at the addresses below: