Clear the Shelters
El Paso animal shelters face overcrowding; some blame free adoptions
Humane Society of El Paso offers ‘Hike with a Shelter Dog’ experience
Pets of El Paso County residents eligible for free spay and neuter program
Juarez woman saves 100 homeless, abused dogs
Animal Service Center of the Mesilla Valley becomes ‘no kill’ shelter
More Clear the Shelters Headlines
Humane Society debuts neonatal nursery during ‘kitten shower’ event
El Paso Animal Services will host free adoptions this weekend
90 shelter pets will be taking the skies headed for California
El Paso Animal Services closer to 2020 no-kill goal
El Paso Animal Services offers free adoptions in time for the ‘pawlidays’
City staff takes selfies with shelter pets
Clear the Shelters: Meet Rreka, the office dog up for adoption
Clear the Shelters: Director of Animal Services shares dog adoption story
El Paso is almost complete in becoming a no kill city
Animal Services hosts “Certified Cat Sale”