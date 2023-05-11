CAMERON, Texas (KXAN) — Several Texas law enforcement entities have shown support for the Cameron Police Department after an officer was killed on duty late Wednesday night.

According to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, it happened during a response to a report of a gunshot victim around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Cameron Police, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the incident.

MCSO said the suspect opened fire on law enforcement personnel, and law enforcement fired back. The suspect was shot and killed, and a Cameron officer was wounded and taken to a hospital where they died.

The last time a Cameron police officer was killed in the line of duty was 1935, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Several law enforcement entities have taken to social media to show support for the Cameron Police Department.

The Lago Vista Police Department offered thoughts and prayers in a tweet posted Thursday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cameron Police Department Officer who passed away last night. To our partners at Cameron Police Department, Milam County Sheriff, family of the Officer and the City of Cameron we are with you during this difficult time,” the LVPD tweet said.

The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, or CLEAT, also shared regards on Twitter. Charles Wilkinson of CLEAT said in a tweet, “CLEAT Fam offers prayer/support for Family & LEO Bros/Sisters.”

The Texas Municipal Police Association, or TMPA, made a post on Facebook offering prayers to the family, friends, and colleagues of the officer who died.

“The brave men and women of our profession display immense courage daily by putting their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities. Every day they pin on a badge, exit their homes and don’t know if they’ll return, yet they continue to serve day after day,” TMPA Executive Director Kevin Lawrence said in the post.

Rep. Stan Gerdes, who represents Texas House District 17 (Bastrop, Burleson, Caldwell, Lee and Milam Counties), posted support on Facebook.

“Our law enforcement officers face danger and risk their lives to protect our communities every single day. Please join Samantha and I in praying for the Cameron Police Department, and the family and friends of the officer we lost today,” the post read.

The 100 Club of Central Texas has activated the Survivor Fund in response to the death of the officer.

The Hutto Police Department said some of its officers are going to Cameron to show support and help the 100 Club get resources for the officer’s family.