Judge sentences man to prison for his role in brutal 2016 Lower Valley murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— A judge has sentenced the man convicted of several crimes related to the 2016 murder and dismemberment of 33-year-old Anthony Trejo.

On Monday, the jury found Adrian Herrera guilty of three counts of engaging in criminal activity, including murder, kidnapping and aggravated kidnapping. The jury also convicted Herrera of tampering with a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, the carpet investigators say was used to roll up and remove Trejo’s body from the crime scene.

At the start of the trial, Herrera had elected to be sentenced by the jury, but he opted to be sentenced by the judge on Tuesday. The judge handed down sentences of 60 years in prison for each count of engaging in criminal activity; 20 years for tampering with a human corpse; and 10 years for tampering with physical evidence.

Herrera will serve his sentences concurrently and will be eligible for parole in 30 years. His time served will count toward his sentence.

Herrera is a reputed member of Juarez’s “La Linea” cartel.

El Paso police said Mexico extradited Herrera and U.S. deputy marshals took him into custody in October of 2016 at an El Paso port of entry.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, Trejo was beaten to death with a dumbbell Sept. 12, 2016, inside a home on the 8900 block of Ortega Court in El Paso’s Lower Valley. Roberto Favela, Romuldo Trujillo and Steven Ramirez were also charged in Trejo’s death.

Police arrested Favela and Trujillo at the scene. Officers arrested Ramirez on Sept 27, 2016, at a home in the 9400 block of Nottingham Drive, also in the Lower Valley.

Several days after that, El Paso police requested assistance in locating a fourth person, 36-year-old Erlinda Lujan. She was taken into custody later that day.

Herrera had outstanding warrants in El Paso for a probation violation of Burglary of a Habitation and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, he was also charged with Murder in Connection with Trejo’s disappearance and assumed murder. He is being held in El Paso County Detention Center on a $1,500,000 bond.

On Sunday, Herrera’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying there’s no evidence tying Herrera to the murder.