Investigators review the scene of a mass shooting in Farmington, NM on May 15, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police body camera video shows how four Farmington Police officers ran to stop a shooter who killed three people and wounded six others Monday. The department released the video Thursday while also describing how they believe the three deceased victims crossed paths with the shooter.

Victims Shirley Voita, 79, Melody Ivie, 73, and Gwendolyn Schofield, 97 were killed in the shooting. A state representative for the Farmington area, Rep. Mark Duncan says the three victims were “exceptional women.”

In total, investigators released two doorbell camera videos and two body camera videos Thursday. Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said the doorbell camera videos show how Shirley Voita was shot first while driving past the shooter’s home in a white car.

“Eventually, at the end of the shooting, she’s laying in the middle of the street, as Melody and Gwendolyn are driving down the street,” Hebbe said. “It’s our belief that they see the body in the street and they’re pulling over to the side, that they’re going to render aid to her, not knowing what had happened.”

A second clip of doorbell camera video shows a blue van pull over to the side of the road, which contained Ivie and Schofield. Hebbe said the van unknowingly stopped directly in front of the shooter’s home.

“They actually pull over and stop, they don’t just drive around and drive thru, they pull over and stop,” Hebbe said. “The suspect opens fire and kills both of them as they’re sitting in their car.”

The news conference marks the third the department’s held since the shooting happened Monday morning. Police say an 18-year-old Farmington High student was behind the shooting, which started in the front yard of his father’s home.

Chief Hebbe said Thursday that doorbell camera footage captured the shooter shouting “come kill me.” Police say the shooter eventually discarded body armor and an AR-15 rifle and began walking along N. Dustin Road.

After walking along N. Dustin Road, the shooter was eventually confronted by police in the lawn of the First Church of Christ, Scientist building. Video shows police running toward the shooter, and eventually killing him.

Investigators still believe the shooter was randomly targeting people driving through the neighborhood. Police believe at least 176 shots were fired during the incident, with the the shooter using an AR-15 rifle and two pistols over a span of around ten minutes.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.