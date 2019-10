EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Lorenzo Hernandez, 40, is wanted for two counts of Deceptive Business Practices.

The Pebble Hills Regional Command is requesting the public’s help to find Lorenzo Hernandez, police release said.

Hernandez is suspected of scamming victims out of thousands of dollars related to various landscaping and cement work jobs, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Hernandez call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.