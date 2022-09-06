EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car was split in half after a crash that occurred at the intersection of North Loop and Carolina on Friday night.

The Special Traffic Investigation’s preliminary report revealed a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 19-year-old Arturo Jasso, was traveling eastbound on North Loop at a high rate of speed and had a 19-year-old passenger identified as Leslie Martinez, an El Paso resident.

The second vehicle involved in this incident, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10, and driven by 26-year-old Alan Ruben Sanchez Martinez, was traveling southbound on Carolina and was making a left turn when the Camaro crashed against the S-10 causing the S-10 to split in half.

Photos Courtesy: Eli Soto

Photos Courtesy: Eli Soto

Photos Courtesy: Eli Soto

Photos Courtesy: Eli Soto

The cabin of the S-10 rolled over and came to rest on its top. Both of the drivers and the passenger in the Camaro were transported to the hospital for treatment. The Special Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store