Sunland Park Mayor says privately-funded border barrier is in violation

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — The City of Sunland Park has issued a cease and desist order against a privately-funded border barrier, saying it was built in violation of city ordinances.

The steel bollard structure is nearly completed on American Eagle Brick Co. property some 85 feet north of the border with Mexico and to the side of Cristo Rey mountain. The problem is that the company never received a city permit for the construction.

The city was first notified about the wall on Thursday and tried to inspect it, but was denied access. On Friday, the company picked up an application for a permit, which is incomplete, Mayor Javier Perea said Tuesday at a news conference.

The missing pieces include:

• No survey submitted with the application.

• No plan for site development.

• No environmental studies.

"There is also some contradictory information" that the company submitted to the city, Perea said, although he didn't elaborate.

"They are not in compliance of city ordinances, they are in violation, and just like with any owner, any other individual in Sunland Park, our job is to make sure they are in compliance. The ordinances are there for the protection of our citizens," Perea said. The cease and desist order was issued Tuesday.

Aside from plans and other documents not being available, the structure is also taller than city ordinance allows, he said.

Perea said the city is also checking with environmental agencies, the state attorney general's office and other groups as they prepare for their next steps. The matter will now proceed through the courts, beginning with municipal court, the mayor said.

If American Eagle had followed the proper protocols for the fence, the permitting process would've taken about two months, Perea said. Typically, construction permits are reviewed by city staff, then sent to a zoning committee and ultimately voted on by City Council, he said.

"If it still hadn't met the guidelines, the company could've asked for a variance," he said.

American Eagle officials were not immediately available for comment.

The Border Patrol and the International Boundary and Water Commission declined to comment on the matter because it's in private property.

However, Lori Kuczmanski, spokeswoman for the IBWC, noted that the agency's general policy is to have a "line of sight" between international markers, or monuments. There are two such structures in the area, Monument # 1 and Monument #2.

"You could build up to the line, but generally it is not recommended," she said. Also, a 3- to 6-foot inset is usually built.

WALL RAISES BINATIONAL CONCERNS

Earlier in the day, activists on both sides of the border had expressed concerns about private involvement in patrolling the border and wall-building.

The group We Build the Wall spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the steel-bollard fence next to Cristo Rey.

"It's clear to us that construction of a portion of the wall in private property is nothing but a political stunt by white supremacists and xenophobic groups," Fernando Garcia, executive director of the El Paso-based Border Network for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"We find it very worrisome that private citizens are increasingly getting involved in the detention of migrants and now the construction of border walls, and we urge the United States government to look into this situation," said Adolfo Castro Rios, director of the Human Rights office in Juarez.

"These are individuals who are not trained to properly deal with immigrants and respect their lawful rights and who are often heavily armed. We are concerned this is a situation that may lead to acts of violence against immigrants crossing into the United States without authorization," he said.

