Mexican officials take to social media to promote DACA

Ricardo Hernandez, acting Consul General of Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Mexican consulate in El Paso is spearheading a social media campaign reminding young immigrants to renew their DACA permits.

The Obama Administration in 2012 enacted the program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) to prevent the deportation of immigrants who arrived in the United States before the age of 15, were in high school or had gone to college and committed no serious offenses.

Some 700,000 immigrants nationwide signed up for the program, which makes them eligible for employment, but must renew every two years.

"We encourage students and other beneficiaries of DACA to renew their permits and preserve their rights. The United States government is not issuing new permits but is renewing permits that are about to expire," said Ricardo Hernandez, acting Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso.

Hernandez says the El Paso consulate has helped "between 700 and 1,000" Mexican citizens obtain legal advice or procure the necessary paperwork that was asked of them by U.S. immigration authorities to file for the original DACA benefits or to complete renewals.

"Right now we are no longer providing legal advice but we encourage all those who are eligible to renew their benefits to go ahead and renew," he said.

The consulate has taken to social media all of this month to remind DACA beneficiaries to renew their permit and urging them to call a telephone number (520-623-7874) in Arizona, where Mexican officials offer information and assistance to its citizens in the United States.