Construction resumes on We Build the Wall border fence

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Organizers of 'We Build the Wall' today showed off construction of a privately-built border fence near Mt. Cristo Rey — a feat they hope to replicate in at least 10 other communities were no physical border barriers exist.

Work on the fence resumed this morning after a 36-hour lull prompted by a cease and desist and work-stoppage order issued Tuesday by the City of Sunland Park, which maintained it had not issued a building permit for the fence.

"The stop-work order was lifted by the City at 4 p.m. yesterday. Work permits were issued by the city and we got things going again around 6 a.m.," said Kris Kobach, general counsel for We Build the Wall.

The half-mile steel bollard structure is being built at a cost of $6 million to $8 million and should be 100% completed by this weekend, said Brian Kolfage, who spearheaded fundraising efforts for the structure and is credited by the group as the "Architect of the Wall."

"We are not going to stop, we are going to keep this going," he said, referring to an additional border-fence project in the planning stages in other communities. He wouldn't elaborate where the next privately-funded border fence would be.

But while We Build the Wall thanked Sunland Park for finally giving the group the green light to finish the fence, Mayor Javier Perea later said the permits were issued in error.

"After a meeting yesterday I think there was an understanding we were going to get more information from the property owner. We got that information and they thought it was OK. But upon further review. However, upon further review with additional staff, we still see some discrepancies," Perea said.

The mayor said he realizes that "the wall is built; that it's 80% complete", so the only recourse remaining is for the company to "accept the liability", which could mean fines or other administrative measures from the City or the state of New Mexico.

The City's about-face on the work-stoppage -- the premature issuing of permits -- came a day after We Build the Wall supporters flooded Sunland Park officials with calls and emails from all over the country in support of the wall.

Perea said the pro-fence campaign did not figure into the decision to issue the permits, but he said the City Manager would be talking to staff involved in the decision. He also said city ordinances regarding construction also need to be revisited.

Perea said he personally received 5,000 emails from pro-fence supporters, some of them polite, others insulting or threatening.

"I received death threats, on Tuesday I believe I received the first death threat that I was aware of. We actually had police presence, and those death threats have continued. Some of them have been about 'shooting us all'. It is concerning, it is alarming," he said.

He added he's been subjected to name-calling and insults by pro-fence supporters, as well as web-based allegations of being on the drug cartel's payroll.

"I'm not going to stoop to that level. If that's where they want to go, I feel I am more educated than that," he said.

Lastly, Perea urged border fence supporters to respect the regulations and the people of communities where they will be building next.

"I hope this is both a learning lesson for the city of Sunland Park to how to respond, but also a learning lesson for them of how to work with the local entities, that what they do is within the boundaries of the laws and respects the communities they are affecting," he said.