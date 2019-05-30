Border wall supporters set to rally in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Construction resumed late Wednesday on the privately-funded border fence east of Mt. Cristo Rey, and organizers plan to show off the finished structure during a rally set for this morning.

The gathering is at 4 p.m. Thursday on the grounds of American Eagle Brick Co., 1000 Brickland Road, in Sunland Park is scheduled to feature speakers including We Build the Wall organizer Brian Kolfage, conservative strategist Kris Kobach and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, according to the group's web page. The group will also have a press conference earlier in the day.

The group on Tuesday was hit with a cease and desist and work-stoppage order by the City of Sunland Park for lacking a construction permit. Mayor Javier Perea said this week that the City became aware of fence construction on Thursday, was allowed on the grounds on Friday and later received what they deemed was an incomplete permit application.

"We Build the Wall" mobilized supporters early Wednesday, flooding Sunland Park City Hall with calls from all over the country in support of the fence.

And this morning Kolfage said on Twitter that Sunland Park had given green light to the project and that construction had resumed.

"WINNING!! @WeBuildtheWall was given the green light yesterday afternoon by the city of Sunland Park to resume construction, and our permits were re-issued. From the start We Build The Wall, Inc complied with all regulations as required by law as we stated," Kolfage said on Twitter.

Sunland Park officials were unavailable for comment. They said on Wednesday that questions from the press would be answered at a 1 p.m. press conference today.

CALLS FLOOD INTO NEW MEXICO TOWN

City staff members on Wednesday tried to cope as best they could with the onslaught of calls from all over the country.

"I got 800 calls on my answering machine in one hour. They're all calling from out of state. They are in favor of the wall," said a Sunland Park city official who declined to be named.

The official said the calls were the result of the web-based campaign from supporters of the structure being built on American Eagle Brick Co. property just east of Mt. Cristo Rey, in Sunland Park city limits. The steel-bollard fence was funded by a GoFundMe campaign spearheaded by We Build the Wall.

On Wednesday, the receptionist at Sunland Park City Hall answered non-stop telephone calls, writing down whether the caller was in favor or opposed to the border fence.

"OK, ma'am. I'll tell the mayor you support the wall," she said. "No ma'am, we're not in Mexico, we're in New Mexico".

Perea on Tuesday said the City issued the cease and desist order because the property owner didn't have a permit. He said Sunland Park officials said the application lacked a site survey, impact statement and other requirements. He also said city officials received contradictory information from the petitioner.

We Build the Wall supporters maintained on Twitter that they were given verbal approval last week by a Sunland official, and also that president Trump had called the International Boundary and Water Commission in support of fence construction, an assertion that the agency disputes.