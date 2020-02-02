El Paso Zoo Elephants split on Super Bowl predictions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo’s Asian elephants aren’t in agreement when it comes to their pick for Sunday’s Super Bowl champs.

Saturday, a crowd of people gathered outside the animal’s exhibit to watch them make their picks. Zookeepers placed two helmet-shaped piñatas in their zoo habitat, one representing the San Francisco 49ers and the other, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Juno chose the 49ers and Savannah picked the Chiefs.

This is the 11th year the El Paso Zoo has organized the event and the elephants have picked correctly seven of the previous years. This year, one of them is sure to win — we’ll just have to wait and see who takes home the prediction prize.