CBP officers seize nearly $143,000 in smoking bongs

STERLING, VIRGINIA – Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $143,000 in smoking bongs in an air cargo shipment at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday.

CBP officers initially examined the shipment from China on September 8. The shipment consisted of 41 boxes that contained 8,387 glass and silicone smoking pipes and bongs.

Federal law prohibits the importation of drug paraphernalia. The shipment was reportedly destined for an address in Los Angeles County, Calif.

Officers worked with CBP’s Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center for Excellence and Expertise, who appraised the shipment at $142,495.

“Customs and Border Protection remains committed to facilitating lawful trade while identifying consumer goods that violate U.S. laws or illicit products that can potentially harm our nation’s citizens,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office. “Legitimate international trade helps to sustain our nation’s economic vitality and security.”