The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 9-7 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday before Jantzen Witte’s grand slam put the Chihuahuas ahead to stay in their 11-9 win. El Paso has won three of the first five games in the series.

It was Witte’s 11th home run and second grand slam of the season. He reached base five times Saturday and has reached base 12 times in his last 13 plate appearances. Witte is 12-for-18 with three home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs in the series vs. Tacoma. José Azocar went 3-for-5 with three RBI singles for El Paso. San Diego Padres infielder Eguy Rosario went 1-for-2 with two walks on MLB Injury Rehab Saturday.

Chihuahuas relievers Moises Lugo and José Castillo closed the game with a scoreless inning each. Cade Marlowe had Tacoma’s second five-hit game of the season Saturday. Four of the five games in the series have been decided by one or two runs.

Box Score: Rainiers 9, Chihuahuas 11 Final Score (06/24/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Tacoma (36-38), El Paso (32-42)

El Paso 11 Tacoma 9 – Saturday

WP: Lugo (2-2)

LP: O’Brien (1-4)

S: Castillo (2)

Time: 3:06

Attn: 7,167

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP Eric Stout (1-0, 5.08) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (0-0, 3.65). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.