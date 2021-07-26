Webster Rivas home run lifts Chihuahuas past Isotopes

EL PASO, Texas — A pinch-hit home run by Webster Rivas in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday gave the El Paso Chihuahuas a 1-0 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. It was El Paso’s first pinch-hit homer since Jason Vosler’s in a home game against Oklahoma City on June 15, 2019.

El Paso starter Reiss Knehr pitched six shutout innings in his second game with the Chihuahuas. Parker Markel faced the minimum six batters and struck out four in his two-inning relief outing. Daniel Camarena left the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth inning to secure the second save of his professional career.

The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games of the series. Monday was El Paso’s fourth shutout of the season. At two hours and 17 minutes, Monday was the shortest nine-inning Chihuahuas game this season and was only 11 minutes longer than the shortest nine-inning game in Southwest University Park history (August 12, 2015 vs. Las Vegas).

In his first AB back in El Paso, Webster Rivas hits a pinch-hit go-ahead HR that proves to be the difference!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/K4GkBrTje2 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 27, 2021

Box Score: Isotopes vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/26/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (29-41), El Paso (29-40)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Ryan Castellani (2-7, 8.04) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 1 Albuquerque 0 – Monday

WP: Markel (2-0)

LP: Santos (0-4)

S: Camarena (1)

Time: 2:17

Attn: 4,846