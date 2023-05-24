EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Chihuahuas third baseman Jantzen Witte went 5-for-5 with five RBIs in the Chihuahuas’ 15-3 win over the Reno Aces Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

It was Witte’s first five-hit game since August 16, 2021 while playing for Triple-A Tacoma. It was the Chihuahuas’ first five-hit game by an individual player since Fernando Tatis Jr. on April 13 vs. Albuquerque.

Chihuahuas starter Matt Waldron didn’t allow any baserunners until the fifth inning, didn’t allow his first hit until two outs in the sixth inning and got his first win of the season.

Waldron needed only 76 pitches to throw six innings, striking out six batters. Rangel Ravelo, Matthew Batten and Taylor Kohlwey all homered for the Chihuahuas.

Batten walked twice and now leads the Pacific Coast League in walks with 41. Wednesday’s win ended the Chihuahuas’ four-game losing streak. Two different Chihuahuas reached on catcher’s interference Wednesday.

The contest was El Paso’s final day game until September. The Chihuahuas and Aces will square off again on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.