Vosler hits for cycle as Chihuahuas rout Aviators in big win

Jason Vosler hit for the cycle in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Thursday night. Vosler joined Taylor Lindsey (2016) and Carlos Asuaje (2018) as players to hit a cycle in Chihuahuas’ history. It was the first cycle of Vosler’s professional career.

Ty France and Aderlin Rodriguez had five hits each for El Paso, joining Esteban Quiroz as Chihuahuas players with a five-hit game in 2019. The Chihuahuas 4-5-6 hitters (France, Vosler, Rodriguez) combined for 14 hits, including four home runs, and 13 RBIs Thursday.

Thursday was the final game of El Paso’s three-city road trip, with the team going 6-4 in the three series. First place El Paso won two of the three games in Las Vegas to move to four games up on the second place Aviators.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aviators/2019/07/25/579678#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579678

Team Records: El Paso (63-41), Las Vegas (59-45)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Parker Dunshee (2-4, 6.49) vs. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1, 12.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.