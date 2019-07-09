Triple-A Home Run Derby: Fans from all over fill Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All eyes on the Borderland as the top home run hitters in Minor League Baseball kicked off All-Star events with the Triple-A Home Run Derby in Southwest University Park Monday night.

Borderland fans of all ages, including baseball fans from out of town filled up the ballpark hoping to not only watch the All-Stars hit some dingers, but try to catch some of those too.



“Well, we have some good seats to see some home runs but I’m excited for the game too,” Matthew Acosta, a fan who drove from Austin, Texas, said.

Baseball lovers of all teams lined up for the All-Star autograph session before the derby started, eager fans lined up and filled the entire lower concourse, many ready with their gloves and baseballs to be signed.



“I’m dressed as Domingo Ayala so I can see how he reacts when he sees me as a kid dressed up as him,” 10-year-old fan Noah Guzman said.

The Triple-A Home Run Derby showcased All-Stars trying to hit as many home runs as they could in a three-minute time span. The hometown crowd showed up to see the lone representative, Ty France of the El Paso Chihuahuas, participate in the derby.



“Ty, from the Chihuahuas I want to see him, hopefully he wins,” Leo Santana said.

Meanwhile, other fans just wanted to be part of the experience.



“I just want to see the future of baseball cause these guys here are the ones who are good players, Triple-A and going to be out in the major leagues, “Henry Delgado said.

Delgado added the excitement of seeing the Borderland take center stage for Triple-A baseball and having all eyes on the Sun City and of course, the home of the El Paso Chihuahuas.



“It’s great, I don’t know when the next time they’ll have All-Star game here so I’m excited to be a part of it I want to see it see the home run derby, just be part of the experience,” Delgado said.

The Triple-A Home Run Derby kicked off the three-day event. Many of the fans who went to the derby said they planned to show up to the main event, the All-Star game on Wednesday, July 10, at Southwest University Park.