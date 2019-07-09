Tomas wins 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby at Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The best of the best home run hitters in Minor League Baseball took the field at Southwest University Park on Monday night, looking to put on a show for the hometown crowd. Mission accomplished.

Triple-A All-Star Game coverage begins at 5 pm on @KTSMtv live from SWUP for the Home Run Derby. Join Andy Morgan, Stephanie Shields and myself at 5, 6, and 10 for all your All-Star Game coverage. #MiLB pic.twitter.com/dmYQKYvEi9 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 8, 2019

El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Ty France represented the home team and advanced to the semifinals with 18 home runs in the first round, edging Albuquerque’s Roberto Ramos by one home run.

Ty ‘Big Fly’ France representing the hometown El Paso Chihuahuas in tonight’s Triple-A Home Run Derby at Southwest University Park. #MiLB #KTSM9Sports @epchihuahuas @Padres pic.twitter.com/t0eWOMh1O8 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 9, 2019

France would be taken down in the semifinals by Reno’s Yasmany Tomas. Tomas would eventually go on to win the 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby over Scranton’s Mike Ford. Tomas hitting 19 home runs in the final.

“It feels good and I’m very happy,” said Tomas. “The competition was very good, but thank god I won. I think that I have had a good season in the league and I just try to get the best numbers possible. Thank god I was chosen for the Home Run Derby. I came here only with the mindset to compete.”

Tomas hit a total of 59 home runs on the night.

Your 2019 @Jarritos HR Derby Champion is @Aces YASMANY TOMAS



He defeats @swbrailriders Mike Ford 19-18



In 3 Rounds Tomas hit 59 HRs



Congratulations, Yasmany Tomas! pic.twitter.com/iJ8jncgruh — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 9, 2019

Next up on the itinerary is the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.