Tomas wins 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby at Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The best of the best home run hitters in Minor League Baseball took the field at Southwest University Park on Monday night, looking to put on a show for the hometown crowd. Mission accomplished.
El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Ty France represented the home team and advanced to the semifinals with 18 home runs in the first round, edging Albuquerque’s Roberto Ramos by one home run.
France would be taken down in the semifinals by Reno’s Yasmany Tomas. Tomas would eventually go on to win the 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby over Scranton’s Mike Ford. Tomas hitting 19 home runs in the final.
“It feels good and I’m very happy,” said Tomas. “The competition was very good, but thank god I won. I think that I have had a good season in the league and I just try to get the best numbers possible. Thank god I was chosen for the Home Run Derby. I came here only with the mindset to compete.”
Tomas hit a total of 59 home runs on the night.
Next up on the itinerary is the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.