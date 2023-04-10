EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in his professional baseball career, San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is scheduled to play at Southwest University Park for the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night.

Tatis Jr. famously skipped Triple-A entirely on his way to the Big Leagues in 2019, but has spent the last week with El Paso as part of a rehab assignment as he comes back from an 80-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

We have quite the home series this week!



Fernando Tatis Jr. is scheduled to appear*, Friday is our first Friar Friday AND we debut our new El Paso Margaritas look on Thursday.



El Paso played its last six games on the road at the Sacramento River Cats, with Tatis Jr. playing in four of them, hitting .231 with a home run and two RBI.

On Tuesday at Southwest University Park, Tatis Jr. is scheduled to play in a Chihuahuas home game for the first time ever as El Paso begins a six-game home series with the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The club has been promoting his scheduled appearance, but as with any rehab assignment, his stay is subject to change.

However, since Tatis Jr. is not eligible to return to MLB until April 20, it would seem to behoove him to play this week with the Chihuahuas, in order to ensure he’s at his best before returning to the Padres.

The Chihuahuas and Isotopes will get underway at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.