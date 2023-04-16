EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning of the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 10-3 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque won four of the six games in the series.

Tatis Jr. went 2-5 on Sunday and hit six home runs in his final three games of the series. He had multiple hits in all four games he appeared in at Southwest University Park. In 20 plate appearances in El Paso, Tatis Jr. went 14-20 (.700.) with 13 RBI.

Tatis has a .590 on-base percentage, seven home runs and 15 RBI through 39 Triple-A plate appearances on MLB rehab. He is eligible to return to the San Diego Padres from an 80-game performance enhancing drugs suspension this Thursday, April 20.

What a performance by Fernando Tatis Jr. in El Paso!



His first-ever appearance in Triple-A, specifically in the Sun City, was long-awaited and Tatis Jr. did not disappoint. Over 49,000 fans came to Southwest University Park over the six games he was in El Paso to see him play.

“It’s been completely electric, as you can imagine,” said Chihuahuas general manager Brad Taylor. “The fans, the support. Tatis has been amazing. He’s been so kind and gracious to fans here to sign autographs for kids and adults. I think people who were not at these games are going to say they were here 10 years from now, like on the nights where Tatis had five hits, eight RBI, three home runs. It’s a story for a lifetime and it’s been great to be a part of it.

The Chihuahuas out-hit Albuquerque 11-10 Sunday but tied a team record by making five errors. El Paso third baseman Yorman Rodriguez went 3-for-4. Colorado Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard pitched a scoreless inning for Albuquerque on MLB injury rehab.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday, but return to action Tuesday on the road at the Tacoma Rainiers. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. MT.

It’s unclear if Tatis Jr. will make the trip with El Paso to play in Tacoma. However, the Padres are at home Monday-Wednesday, then travel to play the Arizona Diamondbacks for a four-game series beginning Thursday in Phoenix.

Based on that, it would seem that Tatis Jr. may simply travel to San Diego and work out there the next three days, before traveling with the Padres to Phoenix later in the week.