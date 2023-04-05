SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 5-0 early Wednesday night in Sacramento and came back to win 8-5. It was the second consecutive comeback win of three runs or more for El Paso.

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-2 with a solo home run to left field and two walks. It was his first career Triple-A home run. One night after tying the team record with 12 offensive walks, the Chihuahuas walked 15 times to set a new team record.

El Paso sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth inning and scored four runs on six walks and no hits.

El Paso relievers Jake Sanchez, Angel Sanchez, Ray Kerr and Moises Lugo all pitched scoreless outings Wednesday. The Chihuahuas’ bullpen hasn’t allowed any runs after the sixth inning this season.

Game three of the series is slated for 7:45 p.m. MT in Sacramento.