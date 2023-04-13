EL PASO, Texas – San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went 5-for-6 with three home runs, a double and eight RBIs in his sixth MLB rehab game with the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night. The Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 19-6 and had 18 hits, setting new team season highs for runs and hits in a game.

Tatis tied the Chihuahuas’ team records for hits in a game, home runs in a game and RBIs in a game. Multiple Chihuahuas previously had five-hit games, Luis Urias had the only previous three home run game on April 28, 2019 in Las Vegas and Austin Hedges had the team’s only previous eight-RBI game on July 10, 2016 at Salt Lake.

Here's my view of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s first two home runs tonight for the @epchihuahuas.



He has since hit another and is 5-6 with 3 bombs and 8 RBI. pic.twitter.com/2EXiWYJeD1 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 14, 2023

El Paso designated hitter Yorman Rodriguez hit two home runs in the game and drove in six. Tatis and Rodriguez joined Brandon Dixon as Chihuahuas with a multi-home run game this season.

Alfonso Rivas and Rodriguez hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, the first set of back-to-back homers for El Paso since Luis Campusano and Kyle Martin on August 24, 2022 at Oklahoma City.

All nine Chihuahuas hitters scored at least one run and had at least one hit. Jay Groome pitched six innings for El Paso, striking out five as he moved to 1-1 on the season.

El Paso and Albuquerque will square off again at 6:35 p.m. MT on Friday night at Southwest University Park.