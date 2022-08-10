EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday night, Fernando Tatis Jr. was once again in uniform with the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres.

Tatis Jr. batted leadoff and played shortstop for the Missions in their second game on the road vs. the Frisco RoughRiders and as of now, he’ll remain with San Antonio.

A report from the San Diego Union-Tribune on Sunday said that it was “likely” that Tatis Jr. would be continuing his rehab assignment with the El Paso Chihuahuas at some point this week, with the Padres targeting a mid-August return to the Big Leagues.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has never played in Triple-A.

Plan is for him to go to El Paso at some point in the coming week.

The Chihuahuas are home through 8/14.

"Mid-August" is target for his return, per Bob Melvin. Padres begin a series in Miami on 8/15. Begin a homestand on 8/18. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 7, 2022

However, there have since been conflicting reports and Tatis Jr. himself said on Sunday that he would be staying in Double-A. Plans during rehab assignment can change frequently, but as of Wednesday afternoon Chihuahuas manager Jared Sandberg said he hadn’t heard if Tatis Jr. would be coming to El Paso.

“I haven’t heard any update, they’re kind of on a day-to-day, see how he feels,” Sandberg said. “Whether he comes through here or goes up and impacts our Big League club, everyone is excited for whatever his next stop is. If it’s here, we’ll embrace it and if not, the Big League team needs his offense in there.”

Tatis Jr. has not played in MLB since last season after an off-season wrist injury. San Diego is currently in a heated race for the National League Wild Card and wants Tatis Jr. to return as soon as possible.