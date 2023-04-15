EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a three home run, eight RBI performance on Thursday night, rehabbing San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. put on another show on Saturday.

Tatis Jr. homered in his first two at-bats in front of a massive, standing-room only crowd that was all there to see him. For the night, El Nino went 4-5 with two home runs and three RBI in an 8-5 El Paso win over the Albuquerque Isotopes.

We’ve ran out of ways to describe Fernando Tatis Jr. 🤯



1st Inning HR pic.twitter.com/atRg4pjPeo — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 16, 2023

The ballpark was buzzing throughout the game, but when Tatis Jr. stepped to the plate, a hush would go over the crowd as fans settled in to watch him play. Fans lined the left field fence, hoping to catch a home run.

Tatis Jr. has torn the cover off the ball in three games this week at Southwest University Park. He’s gone 12-15 with five home runs and 12 RBI and had a stretch of eight straight hits in eight straight at-bats from Thursday to Saturday.

In seven games with the Chihuahuas as he’s been on a rehab stint, he’s hit six home runs. Tatis Jr. is eligible to return to Major League Baseball on April 20 from his 80-game performance enhancing drugs suspension.

He appears to be ready to go. It’s currently unknown it Tatis Jr. will play in the finale of the Chihuahuas-Isotopes’ six-game series on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m.