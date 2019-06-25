Tacoma tops El Paso on walk-off grand slam in extra innings

TACOMA, WA (KTSM) – Tacoma’s Chris Mariscal hit a game-ending grand slam Monday in the Rainiers’ 7-4, 10-inning win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Cheney Stadium. It was El Paso’s first extra-inning loss of the season and Tacoma’s first extra-inning win of the year.

Michael Gettys went 1-for-4 with a double, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, while ending his home run streak at five games. Ty France went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the eighth inning, his 17th homer of the season and second in as many days.

Robert Stock pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in his second start of the series for El Paso. The Chihuahuas won three of the five games on the visit to Tacoma and the two teams split their 16 games this year.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2019/06/24/580433#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580433

Team Records: El Paso (47-29), Tacoma (36-41)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Sacramento LHP Ty Blach (2-4, 5.85) vs. El Paso RHP Miguel Diaz (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

🐶4

🏔7

F/10 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 25, 2019

Tacoma 7 El Paso 4 – Monday – 10 Innings

WP: Markel (2-0)

LP: Megill (2-1)

S: None

Time: 3:21

Attn: 3,998