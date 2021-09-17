Tacoma outslugs Chihuahuas on Friday night, 11-5

EL PASO, Texas — The Tacoma Rainiers scored six runs in the first inning Friday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-5. Tacoma has won the first two games of the series. The six-run first included a grand slam by Marcus Wilson, the eighth grand slam hit against El Paso pitching this season.

El Paso’s Jose Azocar went 3-for-5 with an RBI and fell a home run shy of a cycle. Azocar has 41 hits, including 18 extra-base hits, in his 35 Triple-A games.

Chihuahuas reliever Steven Wilson struck out the final six batters he faced Friday. El Paso’s Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk and has now reached base multiple times in each of his last 11 starts. Kohlwey also has an active 11-game hitting streak, his second hitting streak of nine or more games this year.

Box Score: Rainiers at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Tacoma (71-45), El Paso (44-72)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Darren McCaughan (5-4, 4.59) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-8, 5.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Tacoma 11 El Paso 5 – Friday

WP: Weber (4-1)

LP: Camarena (3-7)

S: None

Time: 3:22

Attn: 8,113