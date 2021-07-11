Sunday’s Chihuahuas game against OKC Dodgers suspended due to inclement weather

EL PASO, TEXAS – The El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers was been suspended due to inclement weather, after a massive storm moved through the Sun City on Sunday night.

The two teams will resume play as part of a doubleheader on Monday, July 12, starting at 5:05 p.m. The suspended game will pick up in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied at 7, and be played to a nine-inning completion.

The game regularly scheduled for Monday, July 12, will follow the completion of the first game. Fans with a ticket for July 12 will be allowed to attend both games.

The Dodgers led the game 7-0 at one point, before the Chihuahuas raced back to tie it at 7 before the rains hit downtown on Sunday evening.

