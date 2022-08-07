EL PASO – August 7, 2022 – Sunday’s Chihuahuas game versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday’s game may exchange them for a future game, based on availability, and in person, at the Southwest University Park Box Office beginning Monday, August 8. The box office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m. through 30 minutes postgame on gamedays.

The Chihuahuas resume action Tuesday, August 9, versus the Houston Astros affiliate Sugar Land. The series includes food and drink specials Tuesday through Thursday and a Luchador Mask giveaway Friday, August 12. The series concludes Sunday with Sunday Funday Seltzer specials.